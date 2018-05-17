The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section is investigating, after a man was shot, and found in a west end field, and later died.

Police said the man was found injured in a field in the area of 172 Street and 64 Avenue just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

“Just before 11 p.m. we received a call of gunshot in the area, and we responded and found the unconscious male,” Staff Sgt. Michael Keef said at the scene.

“He was taken to U of A hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced dead.”

The Homicide Section has taken over the investigation, and the death is being treated as suspicious.

Investigators had part of the field at Talmud Torah School taped off for most of the morning – police cordons were taken down before 7:30 a.m.