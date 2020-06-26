EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are once again warning the public about the release of a convicted violent and sexual offender they say is at risk of committing another crime.

Jared Soosay, 24, will be residing in the Edmonton area, police said Friday, but they did not specify where in the city he'd be living.

"The EPS is seeking a court order on Soosay and he will be monitored by the EPS' Behavioral Assessment Unit," police said in a news release.

They said Soosay's risk to offend increases "significantly" if he's under the influence and has a history of using weapons and sexual violence.

Soosay will be under a long list of court-ordered conditions including:

Abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew unless otherwise approved

Not date or have a sexual relationship or friendship with any women unless their identities have been disclosed

Living at a court- or supervisor-approved residence without any guests during curfew hours

Not purchase, possess or consume alcohol or illicit drugs, including prescription drugs that aren't his

Not possess drug paraphernalia

Not travel outside of Edmonton without approval

Not possess weapons of any kind

Police say they're issuing the public warning "after careful deliberation of all related issues," including privacy concerns.

Police previously issued warnings about Soosay living in Edmonton in 2018

Anyone with information on potential breaches of Soosay's conditions is asked to call police at 780-423-2567.