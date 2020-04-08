EDMONTON -- Police responded to a domestic violence call that turned into an apparent standoff in northeast Edmonton.

Officers were called to the area of 34 Street and 105 Avenue Wednesday morning.

A police tactical vehicle could be seen parked outside of an apartment building.

Police said a man was involved and they were searching the area for him, but provided no further details.

Paramedics were also on scene.

Just after noon, a man was observed being led away from the building in handcuffs. The tactical vehicle had left the scene.