Police search for man involved in northeast Edmonton standoff
Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 11:18AM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 8, 2020 12:11PM MDT
Police had a tactical vehicle outside of an apartment building in northeast Edmonton after being called for a report of domestic violence. April 8, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police responded to a domestic violence call that turned into an apparent standoff in northeast Edmonton.
Officers were called to the area of 34 Street and 105 Avenue Wednesday morning.
A police tactical vehicle could be seen parked outside of an apartment building.
Police said a man was involved and they were searching the area for him, but provided no further details.
Paramedics were also on scene.
Just after noon, a man was observed being led away from the building in handcuffs. The tactical vehicle had left the scene.