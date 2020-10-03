EDMONTON -- Yet another adaptive bike has been reported stolen in Edmonton.

The bike, worth thousands of dollars, was stolen from a storage locker inside a parkade near the river valley.

“This has taken away one of his only opportunities to get out and be mobile,” said Cst. Liv Vors.

The theft comes on the heels of retired Paralympian Ken Thomas having his stolen adaptive bike returned.

Police suggest all bike owners head to a police station and pick up a Bike Index sticker to register their bike free of charge.