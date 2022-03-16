Police to give update on Abdullah Shah death investigation

The Edmonton Police Service will hold a media availability on the investigation into the death of Abdullah Shah.

Det. Jared Buhler, the lead investigator, will speak live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 1 p.m.

EPS also said it would post a video of a suspect vehicle before the media availability.

Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, died in hospital after a shooting outside his southwest Edmonton home Sunday night.

A resident told CTV News he heard 10 to 15 shots that night. Bullet holes were visible in the home, garage and a vehicle parked in the address' driveway the next day.

Police were looking to speak to the driver of a light-coloured Toyota 4Runner seen driving west on Heath Road just before the 911 call.

"It is believed the driver of the 4Runner may be a witness and may be able to provide valuable information in relation to this incident," EPS said on Tuesday.

Detectives were also asking for security and dash-cam footage from the area of Riverbend Road and Terwillegar Drive between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CRIMINAL RECORD

Shah, 59, was the subject of police and public scrutiny for years after owning dozens of inner-city rental properties that were the subject of a number of raids and search warrants.

In 2019, EPS and Canada Revenue Agency officials executed search warrants at multiple addresses in Edmonton in relation to a six-month investigation into a “group of property owners that has allegedly been operating as a criminal organization.” No charges stemming from the searches were announced, but Shah was named a person of interest.

His criminal record stems back to 1983, including pleading guilty to 54 counts of fraud in a $30-million mortgage fraud case in 2008. More recently, Shah was charged in connection to a drug bust that seized nearly $100,000 worth of methamphetamine and pills in March 2016. Those charges were dropped in 2018.

Shah survived being shot at his office in August and he was due in court in June for trafficking charges.