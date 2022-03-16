Police to give update on Abdullah Shah death investigation

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Glimmers of hope seen at talks as Russia's onslaught goes on

Both Russia and Ukraine projected optimism ahead of another scheduled round of talks Wednesday, even as Moscow's forces rained fire on Kyiv and other major cities in a bid to crush the resistance that has frustrated Kremlin hopes for a lightning victory.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island