EDMONTON -- Edmonton police say two scammers were selling fake jewelry on the side of the road this week.

On Sunday, two scammers standing by a black BMW stopped a man driving south on Calgary Trail near 23 Avenue at approximately 11 a.m.

According to Edmonton police, the scammers told the man they were robbed the night before and needed to sell "high quality Dubai gold" to get flights to go back to Dubai.

The driver refused, and after one of the scammers tried to reach into his vehicle window to unlock the door, the man drove away, police said.

The main scammer is described as approximately 5'8" and heavy set with pale skin and very short dark hair.

A day later, a man and a woman stopped another man in the area of 91 Street and Ellerslie Road at approximately 11:30 a.m., police said. The scammers were standing by an older Mercedes Benz with a burnout headlamp and offered him gold in exchange of money to buy flights to Dubai.

This driver bought chains and rings, police said. He took them to a jeweler to be appraised and was told the pieces were fake gold.

Police do not have the scammers' licence plates.

Anyone with information about the scammers is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.