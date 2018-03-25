CTV News has learned the Province of Alberta warned five homeowners of potentially harmful chemicals found directly behind their homes near the old Domtar plant site off of Yellowhead Trail.

On March 16, the province announced they notified 140 homeowners of contaminants discovered near Domtar, but for these five households located on Humberstone Road, the potential harm is closer to home, and not the first time.

“It just stirs up memories of the past,” Gunda Murray told CTV News.

Murray has lived in the area for around three decades, and back in the early 90s, soil tests found potentially harmful chemicals in her backyard and behind her home, where a wastewater pond was located.

“The site over there was cleaned and safe to put houses so this is all disturbing,” Murray said. “We were all under the understanding that it was clean.”

The contaminants were found in the ground between four to 11 metres deep.

“It was cleaned up, but not cleaned up to the best it probably should’ve been,” Alberta Environment and Parks Regional Compliance Manager Neil Brad said. “We found there was still some chemicals of concern, so some further testing to those people living up there that they’re not in harm’s way.”

CTV News learned the further testing will be conducted once the snow melts, and that Cherokee Canada Inc. will appeal Alberta’s orders, which included adding fencing to restrict access to the contaminated area, carrying out more testing, and developing a plan to remove the contamination.

