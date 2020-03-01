EDMONTON -- Dozens of people gathered in Maskwacis on Sunday to condemn a social media post that was connected to a hold-and-secure at a Ponoka school last week.

An altercation between two groups last weekend led to the arrest of 12 people. Five people were charged.

Four more people were arrested on Friday.

Police have confirmed they are investigating a video posted to social media. Demonstrators at Maskwacis said the video was racist and threatening.