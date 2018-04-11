Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Provincial gov't announces proposed changes to the Lobbyists Act
Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 5:38PM MDT
The Alberta government is proposing legislative changes to further regulate lobbying activity.
According to the province, a significant amount of lobbying activity goes unreported due to “loose rules and loopholes.”
The proposed changes are intended to ensure that lobbying activities would be more transparent as well easier to access and track.
If passed the amendments would:
- Restrict lobbyists from giving money, gifts or other benefits to public office holders that would place them in a conflict of interest.
- Require lobbying activity be reported regardless of who asked for the meeting or made the first call.
- Require individuals or groups who lobby on behalf of their employer or business to register their activity after 50 hours of lobbying in a year which would include preparation time, face-to-face time and work related meetings.
- Prohibit lobbying firms from charging clients fees only if their efforts are successful