EDMONTON -- Education Minister Adriana LaGrange will announce new standards and guidelines for the use of seclusion rooms Wednesday afternoon.

The standards will also include the use of physical restraint and time-out.

In August, the UCP government repealed a ban on seclusion rooms in schools made by the previous government.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said at the time that the province would work with school boards, Inclusion Alberta and the Alberta Teachers' Association to develop new regulations.

CTV News Edmonton will be livestreaming the announcement here at 3 p.m.