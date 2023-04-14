Questions arise over "confusing" messaging by Elections Alberta
A local political scientist is calling recent ads by Elections Alberta "confusing" and said they contain "misinformation" that could keep people away from the polls come voting time.
Jared Wesley, a professor at the University of Alberta, said messaging by Elections Alberta on voter ID and voter registration are not accurate.
Pointing to a video released by the voting authority on Twitter, Wesley said voters are being led to believe that they are required to be registered to vote before arriving at their polling station.
'Which is just not the case," he added. "You could show up – as you have always been able to do in Alberta – and enter your name onto the voters list and get a ballot and cast your vote."
In another video posted a month ago, Elections Alberta said "in this election, all voters will be required to show ID with their name and current residential address."
That is also false, Wesley said.
"I would encourage folks to take their IDs, it's a lot easier of a process for everybody involved, but if you don't have ID or don't have access to ID. . . you can either sign an attestation form or have somebody vouch for your identification."
The Elections Alberta website states that a new rule for the May 29, 2023, provincial election required all voters to show identification before being issued a ballot, and lists more than 50 types of identification that can be used to prove identity and physical address.
The page also confirms that people without ID or a confirmed address can still vote by having another registered voter vouch for them or by filling out an attestation form.
Wesley said the language surrounding what is required versus what is encouraged is confusing and could prevent certain groups of Albertans from voting, including seniors, students and people who work in other parts of the country.
"[It] also affects low income individuals and others who are not typically found in the upper echelons of our democratic processes," he added.
"So to the extent that we're creating perceived barriers to those folks participating, that's a real problem, and it has a [snowball] effect in terms of representation."
Thursday, Elections Alberta acknowledged feedback around its messaging on Twitter, saying "our tweets weren't as clear as we thought" and clarifying that voters can register in-person at polling station on voting days and do not need to register prior to arriving.
CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Elections Alberta for comment but has not yet received a response.
Wesley said it's important for people to have faith in the electoral process in the province, and while he and other critics are questioning the messaging by Elections Alberta, he said they are not calling the integrity or independence of Elections Alberta into question.
"We can trust the outcome of this election, but it's what happens in the lead up to the election that matters just as much, because counting ballots is one thing, but you have to get people in the door or casting a ballot by mail and some folks may be dissuaded by this," he added.
Wesley said Elections Alberta has seen its budget cut by successive governments, and he said these communication errors could be a result of that.
"It puts them in a very difficult position when it comes to resourcing things like communications, legal vetting and so on," he added."Compared to other election authorities across the country, its mandate when it comes to encouraging democratic participation is much less forceful and its funding is much lower.
"And if we want to have free and fair elections, we need to invest in that."
Any Canadian citizen over 18 years of age who is a legal resident of Alberta is eligible to vote in Alberta. More detailed information on ways to vote, advanced voting, and legal requirements can be found on the Elections Alberta website.
