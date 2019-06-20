

CTV News Edmonton





Edmonton is no longer under a rainfall warning. Environment and Climate Change Canada cancelled the warning at 10:40 Thursday morning.

The Edmonton Metro Region picked up 40-60mm of rain since late Tuesday night.

CTV Meteorologist Josh Classen says there’s still a risk of a few scattered showers in the area. However, the heavy and steady rain is done.

Rainfall warnings remain in effect for:

Hinton-Grande Cache

Whitecourt-Edson

Jasper

Nordegg

Rain will continue to fall steadily and, at times, heavily in those regions today.

Jasper is also under a snowfall warning with up to 10cm possible at higher elevations.