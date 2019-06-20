Rainfall warning ended for City of Edmonton
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 7:42AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 20, 2019 11:25AM MDT
Edmonton is no longer under a rainfall warning. Environment and Climate Change Canada cancelled the warning at 10:40 Thursday morning.
The Edmonton Metro Region picked up 40-60mm of rain since late Tuesday night.
CTV Meteorologist Josh Classen says there’s still a risk of a few scattered showers in the area. However, the heavy and steady rain is done.
Rainfall warnings remain in effect for:
- Hinton-Grande Cache
- Whitecourt-Edson
- Jasper
- Nordegg
Rain will continue to fall steadily and, at times, heavily in those regions today.
Jasper is also under a snowfall warning with up to 10cm possible at higher elevations.