In an online post, the Royal Alberta Museum (RAM) says there will be accessible parking spots at the new museum.

The statement was posted Tuesday on the museum’s Facebook page, saying there would be three accessible parking spots just outside the main doors on the west side.

The post said there are wheelchair ramps outside the building leading up to the doors, and there is direct access to the museum through the LRT pedway, with elevators available to get to public transit. The building also features accessible washrooms.

Alberta Infrastructure told CTV News Friday that the new RAM did not have accessible parking on site, but there would be drop off locations near the main entrance, and accessible parking at nearby City of Edmonton parking lots.

The museum’s post also said the museum had been recognized with the Percy Wickman Award for Accessibility from Spinal Cord Injury Alberta in March 2018. The award is given to new or newly renovated buildings that exceed building codes for wheelchair accessibility.

