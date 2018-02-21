A Lacombe man had been arrested and charged, after RCMP were called to a Penhold Fas Gas early Monday morning, and eventually found their suspect in the ceiling.

Innisfail RCMP were first called to the Penhold Fas Gas for an alarm on Monday at about 2 a.m., officers searched the property but didn’t notice any damage or sign of entry.

About an hour later, the store manager arrived to check the business, and saw some damage inside. Police were called back to the store.

The manager unlocked the door. While inside, an RCMP officer heard noises coming from the ceiling and called for backup.

Once more officers arrived on the scene, 21-year-old Jordan Bell-Blowers of Lacombe, Alberta was found inside and arrested.

Bell-Blowers has been charged with: break and enter to commit an indictable offence of mischief, mischief over $5,000, possession of break-in tools and breach of recognizance.

Damages are estimated at more than $5,000.

Bell-Blowers remains in custody, he’s scheduled to appear in a Red Deer courtroom on March 6.