Two men are facing charges after RCMP found a number of guns in a St. Albert home on Wednesday.

After an investigation into a home on Sunset Boulevard, RCMP found two derringer pistols, a machine pistol, a SKS modified carbine, a Sten submachine gun, a silencer, two prohibited magazines, a stun gun and several rounds of ammunition.

Eric Berube, 27, of St. Albert, is facing 41 charges, and Adam Sparks, 30, of Edmonton, is facing three charges.