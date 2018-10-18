Police in Red Deer are investigating after a man’s body was found in Coronation Park Thursday morning.

RCMP said a citizen reported finding the deceased male on an embankment near a bridge in the park at about 8:25 a.m. Thursday.

At the scene, RCMP contained the area and officers with the RCMP Forensic Identification Section were investigating.

Police provided no additional details on the investigation.

Red Deer residents were asked to avoid the area.