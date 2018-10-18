Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP investigating death in Red Deer’s Coronation Park
Red Deer RCMP on the scene of a sudden death in Coronation Park on Thursday, October 18, 2018.
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 10:45AM MDT
Police in Red Deer are investigating after a man’s body was found in Coronation Park Thursday morning.
RCMP said a citizen reported finding the deceased male on an embankment near a bridge in the park at about 8:25 a.m. Thursday.
At the scene, RCMP contained the area and officers with the RCMP Forensic Identification Section were investigating.
Police provided no additional details on the investigation.
Red Deer residents were asked to avoid the area.