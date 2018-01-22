The RCMP’s Historical Homicide Unit is renewing a call for information as they continue investigating three separate homicides.

Police said in each of the cases, the female victims were initially reported missing in Alberta, but police later determined they were the victims of homicide.

The cases highlighted Monday date back more than 30 years, with the three victims ranging in age from 16-years-old to 70-years-old, and none of them have been found.

Back on May 3, 1983, Shelly Ann Bacsu, 16, was reported missing to Hinton RCMP after she failed to return home from a friend’s house in Hinton.

Police said she had a seven kilometre walk between the two homes, which she had done a number of times before. At the time, family members became concerned when she didn’t show up at home by 9:30 p.m. – they launched a search of their own, and reported her missing to police by 11:30 p.m.

RCMP searches in the area turned up nothing, except for some of her belongings which were found along the Athabasca River near Hinton. Investigators believe she was killed and they continue to search for her remains.

In the summer of 2006, 70-year-old Stephanie Stewart was working at the Athabasca Fire Lookout Tower near Hinton with the Environment and Sustainable Resource Development. She failed to call in on the morning of August 26, 2006.

Colleagues went to her cabin – and called RCMP. Evidence there led police to believe she had been killed, and despite searches in the area, she was not found.

Finally, on November 30, 2013, Deanna MacNeil, 44, was reported missing to RCMP in Vegreville by a friend, after she hadn’t made contact in about 48 hours. Police said the friend reported that was unusual, as MacNeil had made a habit of contacting her a number of times a day.

Investigators determined she had been seen in Mundare at the Servus Credit Union ATM, the Mundare Liquor Store and at a friend’s home at 12:30 p.m. on November 28, 2013.

Police carried out a number of searches for MacNeil, but she wasn’t found – friends and family haven’t heard from her since she was reported missing, and investigators believe she was also killed.

Staff Sgt. Jason Zazulak said police hope highlighting those investigations will prompt tips from the public that could help solve these cases.

“In each of these three cases, we know that there are people out there who have knowledge of what happened to Shelly Ann, Deanna and Stephanie. We want to hear from those people, whether it be through Crime Stoppers, through their local detachment or through our own social media channels,” Staff Sgt. Zazulak said in a statement.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call their local RCMP detachment or police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).