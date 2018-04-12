

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Wetaskiwin RCMP have laid charges in a fatal collision investigation involving an impaired driver.

On June 8, 2017, the Wetaskiwin RCMP were called to a serious single-vehicle rollover in the rural Wetaskiwin County where several individuals were thrown out of the vehicle.

Police completed the investigation nearly a year later on Sunday, April 8 which led to the arrest of Madeline Saskatchewan of Maskawacis.

Two of the occupants were in critical condition, one man at the scene was not injured but all were transported to the hospital where another man passed away as a result of his injuries.

Saskatchewan faces charges of:

Impaired operation causing death

Operation over 80mg causing death

Dangerous driving causing death

Impaired operation causing bodily harm

Operation over 80mg causing bodily harm and

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm

Saskatchewan appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was released to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on April 24th.