

CTV Edmonton





An RCMP officer fired a service weapon while arresting a suspect near Crooked Creek, Alta. over the weekend.

According to a news release, officers were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle on Highway 43 near Crooked Creek around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday when a confrontation happened between the suspect and the officer. The officer fired the gun into the vehicle, but didn’t hit the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene on Highway 43, before rolling the vehicle near Range Road 254A and Township Road 710.

The suspect fled on foot, but was tracked down by a police dog near the Greenview Golf Course.

Police say he was not injured during the confrontation, but suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Gordon Randal Rawlyk, 42, of Grande Prairie has been charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon, flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and fraudulent concealment.

He will appear in court on Jan. 23, 2019.

Crooked Creek is about 382 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.