A 29-year-old man is believed to be dead after he fell into a reservoir in central Alberta Friday morning.

Mounties responded to the Brazeau Reservoir at approximately 4:30 a.m. and determined the man climbed up on the guard rail and fell over the edge.

Police and firefighters searched the reservoir and North Saskatchewan River extensively Friday.

RCMP are treating the search as a body recovery Saturday.

The Brazeau Reservoir is approximately 250 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.