EDMONTON -- Campground reservations opened this week and set a new record on the first day with 11,431 bookings for Wapiti, Wabasso, Pocahontas and Overflow frontcountry campgrounds.

Whistlers Campground will remain closed in 2020 for redevelopment. It's Jasper's largest campground with 750 sites.

According to Parks Canada, there is still availability throughout the summer.

There are also several first-come, first-served sites available between May and September.

Reservations for Jasper National Park's backcountry campgrounds open on Jan. 22.

Bookings can be made online or by calling 1-877-RESERVE.