

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Red Deer RCMP are looking for assistance in identifying a man and woman who for the last three years have been anonymously mailing offensive material of a sexual nature to a Red Deer man.

The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras mailing the offensive material from a Red Deer grocery store post office on December 8, and RCMP believe they may have mailed similar material to other targets this year, as well.

The victim does not recognize either suspect, and isn’t aware of any reason why he has been targeted.

If you recognize these suspects or have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.