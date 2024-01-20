EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Red Deer RCMP resolve 'high-risk arrest' that prompted Saturday morning shelter in place order

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    Share

    Red Deer RCMP ended a shelter in place several hours after it was issues Saturday morning during a "high-risk arrest."

    The order was issued around 8:45 a.m. for residents of Parke Avenue near Phelan Crescent in Red Deer. 

    The order was lifted around 12:30 p.m. 

    RCMP said the situation had been "resolved," but did not say if any arrests were made. 

    No other details were given. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News