Red Deer RCMP resolve 'high-risk arrest' that prompted Saturday morning shelter in place order

Red Deer RCMP ended a shelter in place several hours after it was issues Saturday morning during a "high-risk arrest."

The order was issued around 8:45 a.m. for residents of Parke Avenue near Phelan Crescent in Red Deer.

The order was lifted around 12:30 p.m.

RCMP said the situation had been "resolved," but did not say if any arrests were made.

No other details were given.