RED DEER -- A central Alberta man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his wife.

Satnam Singh Sandhu of Sylvan Lake was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty Tuesday to the lesser charge.

The 43-year-old is to be sentenced in Red Deer Court of Queen's Bench on Friday.

Court heard that he got into a physical fight with his wife, Kulvinder Sandhu, on Sept. 11, 2019, over money.

According to the agreed statement of facts, during the struggle they were choking each other and she hit her head on a heater while falling to the floor.

The 36-year-old was taken to hospital but was taken off life-support a few days later.

Crown prosecutor Bruce Ritter is seeking a sentence in the range of seven to 12 years, while defence lawyer Dan Murphy is asking for a sentence of four years, less time served.

When given the chance to speak on Tuesday, Sandhu declined through an interpreter. (rdnewsNOW)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.