RED DEER, ALTA. -- Closing arguments have wrapped up in the trial of a former Mountie accused of sexually assaulting an RCMP colleague.

Jason Tress is charged with one count of sexual assault over a March 1, 2012, allegation in Faust, Alta., where he was stationed at the time.

The complainant has testified that she was assaulted by Tress at her residence during a party for a fellow RCMP officer.

Defence lawyer Maurice Collard focused on the credibility of the woman, who still works as an RCMP constable.

Collard told the court in Red Deer, Alta., that she gave numerous versions of what happened and didn't remember very specific details.

Crown prosecutor Photini Papadatou dismissed Collard's suggestion that the complainant is not credible.

“This woman is a young woman, became intoxicated in her own house amongst friends and was put to bed by people who she believed were her friends,” Papadatou told the court Thursday. “And a colleague took advantage of her.”

Earlier this week, the woman testified that she initially didn't want to make waves so she didn't press for an investigation at the time.

She told court she decided to report what happened years later after hearing that Tress, 34, had been charged with sexual assault and other offences involving women in Red Deer.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Nathan Whitling is expected to hand down his ruling on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2020