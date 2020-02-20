RED DEER -- Two men are facing charges in relation to an armed robbery in Red Deer on Monday.

Joseph George Kardelis, 35, and Dale Lynn Paul, 25, have both been charged with robbery with a firearm and several firearm-related offences.

Police responded to a report of a robbery on Feb. 17 at approximately 2 a.m. The men were arrested at a Red Deer home by Red Deer RCMP and the K Division Emergency Response Team.

Residents in the area were notified that there would be a heavy police presence on Nash Street for several hours. At the time, Mounties said the incident did not pose a safety risk to the public.

The RCMP thanked the public for their 'cooperation and patience while this incident was unfolding.'

Police said Kardelis and Paul will remain in custody. They will appear in court on Feb. 21, 2020.