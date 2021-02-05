EDMONTON -- RCMP are trying to identify three males involved in a home invasion in Red Deer last Sunday.

Just before 7:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call at a home on 58A Avenue and found two people with minor injuries.

The assailants had fled in the homeowner's orange Honda Element and a white truck.

Further investigation revealed a woman – who lived in the home – let the invaders in, though they were not known to the victims.

The males had guns, were wearing masks, and assaulted two people before stealing a bank card.

Marie-Line Lariviere, 54, has been charged with robbery with a firearm in connection with the incident.

She is scheduled to appear in court next month.

The stolen Honda Element was found Monday in an apartment building parking lot.

Still, police haven't been able to identify the home invaders and are asking anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity involving the Honda Element to contact them.