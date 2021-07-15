RED DEER -- Red Deer Polytechnic will be offering two more degrees and two more diplomas this upcoming fall. The polytechnic will offer a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, a University Arts Diploma and a University Sciences Diploma.

“We are pleased to expand our offering of credentials at Red Deer Polytechnic to meet the demand of learners. These new programs signal another important benchmark in the evolution of our post-secondary institution,” said Kylie Thomas, Vice President Academic and Research.

“As a unique polytechnic, we are committed to offering diverse academic pathways for students. Pathways including apprenticeship, micro-credentials, collaborative degrees, certificates, more of our own degrees, and diplomas.”

Officials with Red Deer Polytechnic said the two new degrees will teach students a range of topics including behaviour, biology, environment, cognition, neuroscience, and how they intersect.

“Offering of these psychology degrees at Red Deer Polytechnic provides learners the access to complete all four years of their program right here in central Alberta. The value of these opportunities cannot be understated,” said Dr. Jane MacNeil, Dean of the School of Arts and Culture.

“Throughout their academic journey, students will also benefit from the ability to collaborate with regional partners through participation in experiential learning such as community service and applied research opportunities.”

The University Arts Diploma will focus on the Humanities and Social Sciences and students will choose one of three academic themes: Global Perspectives; Science and Society; or Culture, Societies, and Gender.

The University Sciences Diploma will explore the subject areas that include Chemistry, Calculus, and Physics, with an initial specialization in Biological Sciences. It will prepare graduates to work in biology-related fields, to enter a professional school after two years of undergraduate studies, and to transfer into the last two years of Red Deer Polytechnic’s Bachelor of Science Degree in Biological Sciences.

“Using a holistic interdisciplinary approach, learners will have the opportunity to advance their multi-faceted education as they engage in independent and collaborative scholarly inquiry throughout these diplomas,” said Dr. Nancy Brown, Dean of the Donald School of Business, Science, and Technology.

“With a host of hands-on learning opportunities, students will also expand their competencies in solving problems and conducting research projects.”

Red Deer Polytechnic has also submitted degree proposals to the province for a Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Education.