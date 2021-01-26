RED DEER -- The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service has installed a new digital radiographic x-ray unit thanks to the generosity of two local residents.

Stephen and Jacqueline Wuori donated $850,000 for the unit and partnered with the Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee to coordinate their gift.

“It is truly exciting to see this new equipment go into service for the benefit of the Sylvan Lake community and surrounding area,” the Wuoris said in a statement.

“Everything has gone smoothly and we appreciate the co-operative relationship we have had with the Urgent Care Committee and Alberta Health Services.”

The new diagnostic equipment reduces the need for patients to travel from larger centres, and improves the speed, accuracy and efficiency of diagnosis and treatment. It has the ability to perform image stitching, which connects multiple x-ray images together to create one high-resolution image. This is especially beneficial to patients with scoliosis and those in need of orthopedic surgery on a knee or hip, as local and area patients no longer have to travel to Red Deer or Olds.

“This new technology will reduce the time it takes to gather images and send them to a physician for review. That means patients will receive results sooner than with the previous machine,” said Valerie Thompson, the area director for Lacombe, Ponoka and Red Deer counties.

“Alberta Health Services is extremely grateful for this generous donation. It isn’t just an investment in healthcare, it’s an investment in the entire community.”

Approximately 900 x-rays are performed monthly at the facility.

“The Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee celebrates this generous financial donation from Stephen and Jacqueline Wuori for the major X-ray upgrade and interior renovation,” said Susan Samson, chair for Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee.

“Our community and surrounding areas will benefit greatly from the Wuoris generosity.”