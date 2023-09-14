Regimental funeral for fallen EPS officers cost $400K

The Edmonton Police Service has released a cost breakdown for the regimental funeral held for two constables killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan were killed on March 16 when they responded to a family dispute at an Inglewood apartment building.

Investigators say they were shot by a 16-year-old boy who lived in the apartment.

The boy also shot his mother before fatally shooting himself.

EPS Chief Dale McFee called the deaths of the two west-end patrol members an "unthinkable and horrific tragedy."

"Constables Jordan and Ryan were valued members of our EPS family and they worked side by side with us every day in service to our community and I can't tell you how devastated we are with their loss," McFee said the morning they were killed.

A procession and a regimental funeral were held for the fallen officers in downtown Edmonton on March 27.

Family, friends and thousands of police officers, first responders and military members gathered at Rogers Place to remember Constables Jordan and Ryan.

"You are the most generous, selfless and loving person I know. It's been the biggest honour being your wife," Annie Jordan wrote in a eulogy read on her behalf.

"I will always remember how we first met. Being on the same call together, him slipping on ice in front of me, literally falling head over heels. It was instant for us both," said Ashley Ryan, a paramedic.

Jordan, 35, originally from Nova Scotia, served with EPS for 8 1/2 years. He and his wife, Annie, had two dogs,Teddy and BJ.

He was also an avid athlete who loved golf, hockey and soccer. Jordan also volunteered with Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

Ryan, 30, grew up in Fox Creek and Spruce Grove, Alta., and married Ashley in 2015. She was pregnant with their first child when he died.

He worked as a paramedic before becoming a police officer. Ryan loved golfing, fishing, hunting and spending time with friends. He was also involved in minor hockey.

During the procession from the Alberta Legislature to Rogers Place, Edmonton police officers were joined by officers from dozens of services across Alberta, Canada and New York state.

On 104 Avenue, the procession passed under two Edmonton Fire Rescue Services ladder trucks flying giant Canadian flags.

The procession concluded by passing the families, who gathered on the south side of Rogers Place.

Family and friends paid tribute to Jordan and Ryan during the service. Edmonton Police Association president Curtis Hoople and Lt. Gov. Salma Lakhani both delivered a tribute to the officers.

Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee then saluted both the strength of his officers and the outpouring of support from Edmontonians and people around the world.

"It's an incredible display of courage, of perseverance, resilience, equal to the men we honour today," he said.

"We have not faltered, not for a moment, since we heard the news that we never, ever want to hear."

There was a moment of silence and "words of support and benediction" from EPS Chaplain Roy Langer.

McFee presented flags to the families, officers from the Calgary Police Service gave a 21-gun salute and the funeral concluded with "final book off" radio transmissions to represent the final shift of each officer.

"You will not be forgotten. Rest in peace," McFee said.

FUNERAL COST BREAKDOWN

The funeral for the two officers cost EPS $404,318:

$62,279 for planning, including costs for IT Support, ticketing, etc.

$57,613 for family expenses, including costs for flights, family liaison, hotels, vehicles, etc.

$42,120 for miscellaneous costs, including signage, supplies, etc.

The Oilers Entertainment Group also donated the rental cost of Rogers Place, which EPS says is valued at $70,750.

An EPS spokesperson said the investigation into the deaths of Jordan and Ryan is still ongoing, and there are no updates to provide.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean Amato, Karyn Mulcahy and Alex Antoneshyn