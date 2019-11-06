Complications with repair work meant that some customers in Oleskiw had to wait longer before their power could be restored.

The outage was caused by a vehicle hitting power equipment, EPCOR said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

EPCOR said a second transformer box was damaged by the vehicle strike due to a power surge.

The original outage affected 257 customers, according to EPCOR.

207 customers were listed by EPCOR as being affected a second round of power outages in the Oleskiw neighbourhood.

Customers in neighbouring communities like Callingwood and Westridge may have experienced a short outage as part of the restoration process.

The majority of those affected were expected to have their power restored by 9 p.m.

A few customers were expected to have to wait until 10 p.m. before power could be restored to them.

The temperature is forecast to be around -11 C by that time.

The Oleskiw neighbourhood is east of Anthony Henday Drive and south of Whitemud Drive.

EPCOR has shared a video with CTV News that shows what to do if you accidentally hit power equipment.