Repairs to damaged power equipment more complex than originally thought
A hydro pole stands in the City of Toronto's west end on Friday, January 16, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 2:42PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 6, 2019 9:59PM MST
Complications with repair work meant that some customers in Oleskiw had to wait longer before their power could be restored.
The outage was caused by a vehicle hitting power equipment, EPCOR said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.
EPCOR said a second transformer box was damaged by the vehicle strike due to a power surge.
The original outage affected 257 customers, according to EPCOR.
207 customers were listed by EPCOR as being affected a second round of power outages in the Oleskiw neighbourhood.
Customers in neighbouring communities like Callingwood and Westridge may have experienced a short outage as part of the restoration process.
The majority of those affected were expected to have their power restored by 9 p.m.
A few customers were expected to have to wait until 10 p.m. before power could be restored to them.
The temperature is forecast to be around -11 C by that time.
The Oleskiw neighbourhood is east of Anthony Henday Drive and south of Whitemud Drive.
EPCOR has shared a video with CTV News that shows what to do if you accidentally hit power equipment.