EDMONTON -- A 40-year-old man has been charged after an incident at a south Edmonton motel that required a response by the Edmonton police tactical team.

Police responded to the Royal Lodge on Gateway Boulevard around noon on Sunday after receiving a report of gunshots.

When they arrived, they cleared several rooms.

Further investigation determined that fireworks had been set off in one of the rooms.

No evidence of a gun was found.

Warren Stonechild, 40, has been charged with mischief in connection with the incident.