Report of gunshots at Edmonton motel turns out to be fireworks
Published Sunday, April 5, 2020 3:33PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A 40-year-old man has been charged after an incident at a south Edmonton motel that required a response by the Edmonton police tactical team.
Police responded to the Royal Lodge on Gateway Boulevard around noon on Sunday after receiving a report of gunshots.
When they arrived, they cleared several rooms.
Further investigation determined that fireworks had been set off in one of the rooms.
No evidence of a gun was found.
Warren Stonechild, 40, has been charged with mischief in connection with the incident.
RELATED IMAGES