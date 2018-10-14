

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Meals, haircuts and flu shots were among the services provided—for free—to some of Edmonton’s most vulnerable population Sunday.

“We try really hard with Homeless Connect to provide pretty much any service someone may need to access if they are experiencing homelessness, or are at risk of falling into it,” said Homeless Connect Co-Chair, Jenn Dermott.

The organization hosts two events a year, once in the spring and another in the fall.

Dermott said the fall event—this year held on Sunday—is the busier of the two as people prepare for the coming cold weather.

"When winters kind of already hit us, it's nice that they can come in and get a coat, or get a new pair of boots or have an additional meal today, as well as visit a number of services they don't have a regular access point to access."

Over 300 volunteers and 70 vendors put on this weekend’s event, offering a range of services for the estimated 2,000 attendees.

“As the needs have increased in our community, we’ve increased as we can and where we can, as far as the resources we’re able to provide on site,” said Dermott. “Unfortunately, we’re growing to meet the need. We’d love to see that need disappear, but we’re committed with this event as long as it needs us.”