EDMONTON -- Former Alberta MLA Gene Zwozdesky is being honoured and an Edmonton health care facility is getting a revamp.

The Norwood CapitalCare Centre will be renamed Gene Zwozdesky Centre in Norwood. The province announced the change on Monday, along with a $379-million facelift for the centre.

The redeveloped centre will include 150 new continuing care beds for seniors, specialized rehabilitation programs, long term care, dementia care, and senior's mental health services.

"Gene Zwozdesky honoured Albertans by living his life in service to others. His determination to make life better for everyone who calls Alberta home is a powerful legacy. And now, that legacy will live on through the new Gene Zwozdesky Centre at Norwood," said Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

"Our family is so proud to have Gene’s name on the new Norwood. He believed in the work CapitalCare has undertaken with this complex initiative, supporting seniors and those requiring assistance to be independent, and he would be truly humbled by this honour," said Gene's wife Christine Zwozdesky.

Gene Zwozdesky was elected in Edmonton-Mill Creek six times. He served as speaker of the house, and health and education minister.

He died in 2019 at the age of 70.