EDMONTON -- Edmonton police, including tactical officers, were on scene at a south Edmonton home Saturday morning.

Just before 4.30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance near 68 Avenue and 106 Street.

According to police, the man inside was uncooperative with officers when they attempted to speak to him.

Tactical officers closed off the area around 106 Street between 67 Avenue and 69 Avenue.

Police said the incident had been resolved around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, but did not provide any other details.