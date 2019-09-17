

CTV News Edmonton





Crews are on scene of a school bus crash at 109 Street and Whyte Avenue.

The call came in around 9 a.m.

Police say the bus was northbound on 109 Street in the bus lane when it was hit by an SUV that was attempting to turn left onto Whyte Avenue from the southbound lane of Whyte Avenue.

The driver of the bus wasn’t injured; the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital as a precaution.