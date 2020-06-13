EDMONTON -- A 56-year-old Glendon, Alta. man is facing two second-degree murder charges in the March 2020 shooting deaths of two men.

Roger Bilodeau is accused of killing Jacob Sansom, 39, and Maurice Cardinal, 57, who were both found outside a parked truck with what police described as "obvious gunshot wounds."

Around 4 a.m. on March 27, a verbal confrontation escalated into a fight between the occupants of two vehicles stopped on a rural road near Glendon, at Township Road 622 and Range Road 84, according to RCMP.

Mounties say a third vehicle arrived shortly before shots were fired.

In early April, 31-year-old Anthony Bilodeau was charged with two counts of second degree murder in the shooting deaths ofthe two men.

RCMP say upon further review of evidence by the Crownthat was gathered during the investigation resulted in the co-accused being charged.

Both suspects are related, RCMP confirm to CTV News, but would not elaborate further.

He is set to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on June 18, 2020.