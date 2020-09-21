EDMONTON -- The second teenager killed in a crash on Highway 21 on Sept. 17 has been identified.

Archbishop Jordan High School said that Alexandra Ollington was one of its 2020 graduates.

The Sherwood Park school's post says Ollington was passionate about technical theatre and drama.

The 17-year-old was one of two victims in a deadly crash south of Fort Saskatchewan on Sept. 17. An SUV and a pick-up truck collided around 9 p.m.

Keithan Peters, 16, was also killed in the crash.

A third person in the SUV, a 15-year-old girl, was sent to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was also taken to hospital, as a precaution.

RCMP are investigating the crash.