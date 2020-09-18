EDMONTON -- The two people killed in a crash north of Edmonton Thursday night were a 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy from Sherwood Park, RCMP say.

A third teen, a 15-year-old girl from Fort Saskatchewan, is in hospital with serious injuries.

Mounties are still investigating what happened Thursday night.

The crash between the teens’ SUV and a pick-up truck on Highway 21 near Township Road 542 happened around 9 p.m.

According to preliminary work by crash investigators, the truck was heading north in the southbound lane when it collided with the southbound SUV.

The 45-year-old man driving the pickup was taken to hospital as a precaution, RCMP said.

The area was closed to traffic until 3:30 a.m., when the scene was cleared and the work by a collision analyst and forensic reconstructionist was finished.

Mounties said they do not expect an update for several weeks.