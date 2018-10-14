Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
The death of a senior woman in a downtown Edmonton home has been deemed suspicious and is being investigated by homicide detectives.
EPS said the downtown division responded to a home in the area of 102 Avenue and 115 Street around 9:40 a.m.
They found the senior dead, as well as an injured elderly man. Police say he sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
The man was still in hospital late-Sunday afternoon.
EPS said homicide detectives are investigating. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of the woman’s death.
Police are not looking for suspects.