

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The death of a senior woman in a downtown Edmonton home has been deemed suspicious and is being investigated by homicide detectives.

EPS said the downtown division responded to a home in the area of 102 Avenue and 115 Street around 9:40 a.m.

They found the senior dead, as well as an injured elderly man. Police say he sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The man was still in hospital late-Sunday afternoon.

EPS said homicide detectives are investigating. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of the woman’s death.

Police are not looking for suspects. ​