A woman has been charged with a string of offences in connection to multiple break and enters into seniors’ homes in Edmonton.

Between October 2018 and May 2019, 22 break and enter incidents targeting downtown senior assisted living residences took place.

It’s alleged that 48-year-old Cynthia Verna Louise Hamelin entered the residences and went floor to floor looking for unlocked suite doors to sneak into and steal items.

In a statement, police said that most of the crimes were done while residents were at home, with one victim even attempting to stop a theft in progress.

“A male complainant tried to physically prevent the accused from leaving his suite, knowing that she just stole from him, but the accused got away. It’s fortunate he was unhurt,” Const. Justin Miller said in a statement.

In separate cases, the suspect offered things up as a distraction to the crimes, including sexual acts and help with carrying groceries, police said. The suspect is also alleged to have posed as a housekeeper.

Hamelin was arrested on May 15 and faces multiple charges including:

· Housebreaking and commit theft (x8)

· Housebreaking with intent

· Theft of motor vehicle

· Theft under $5,000

· Housebreaking and commit threats

· Fraud under $5,000 (property)

· Use of a stolen credit card

· Possession of stolen property under $5,000

“The harsh reality is that seniors are being treated as easy targets,” said Miller.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and encourage them to come forward by calling Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.