The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta will host a service of remembrance at the Alberta legislature on Thursday morning.

“Time and time again our Armed Forces have stood up as advocates of peace and defenders of human rights, freedom and justice,” Nathan Cooper said in a written release. “I encourage all Albertans to take the time to pause and honour the courage and sacrifice of those who have served and who continue to serve our nation with such bravery.”

Thursday's ceremony will include remarks from Premier Jason Kenney and others, and a performance from the Salvation Army’s Edmonton Temple Band and the Edmonton Metropolitan Chorus.

CTV News Edmonton will be livestreaming the ceremony at 11 a.m.