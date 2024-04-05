'Severe weather' caused northwest power outages: Epcor

NOTE: The outage in Woodcroft/Huff Bremner Estate Industrial ended at 2:47 p.m.

Severe weather is causing a power outage affecting a northwest industrial area and an adjacent neighbourhood that includes the Telus World of Science, says a city utility company.

Heavy, wet snow fell on Edmonton Friday morning and is expected to taper off in the afternoon, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Epcor on its website indicated the Woodcroft neighbourhood and Huff Bremner Estate Industrial are without power.

The utility says Woodcroft and Huff Bremner Estate lost power at 12:53 p.m. and that it expects to restore power there by 3:30 p.m.

The Woodcroft area, according to Epcor's map, includes Coronation Park, which is the site of the Telus World of Science, Ross Shepherd High School and Westmount Shopping Centre.

The Telus World of Science on social media said it is currently without power.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, an Epcor spokesperson said crews worked with firefighters at two pole fires and are still working on one of them.

Earlier Friday afternoon, Epcor restored power to Gagnon Estate Industrial and Mistatim Industrial at about 1:45 p.m. The nearby northwest areas had lost power at 12:06 p.m.