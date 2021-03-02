EDMONTON -- There will be a live COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon after all.

The chief medical officer of health had tweeted she would not give an update until Wednesday and that Alberta Health would post data online on Tuesday instead.

There will be no live #COVID19AB update today, but the updated dashboard will be shared at https://t.co/FZDfLRdJ8d later this afternoon. My next live update will be on Wednesday, March 3. — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) March 2, 2021

However, shortly after 2 p.m., the Alberta government said Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw would speak at 4 p.m.

On Monday, Premier Jason Kenney and Shandro announced gyms would allow low-intensity fitness and opened libraries as part of phase 2 of its reopening plan.

Step 2 was supposed loosen restrictions in hotels, banquets and conference centres, but officials cited variant cases and a higher positivity rates as concerns.

"We're not out of the woods but we can continue taking small steps forward as we go into Step 2," the premier said.

"We're fully prepared to reinstate measures as needed if trends and daily cases shift," Shandro added.

Dr. Hinshaw reported 291 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 35 infections of the variant, a positivity rate of 4.9 per cent and an R-value of 1.01.

There are 4,674 active cases and 257 patients in hospital, including 48 in ICU.

As of Sunday, Alberta Health Services had administered 235,508 doses and fully vaccinated 88,145 people.