EDMONTON -- Temporary lanes that make it easier to keep a physical distance are back in Edmonton.

A shared-use path — where people typically walk, run or bike — opened along the Victoria Promenade on Friday.

The city will start with 10 kilometres of paths this year.

In the spring of 2020, the City of Edmonton spent $120,000 to open 28 kilometres of temporary shared-use paths, mainly in the downtown and Old Strathcona areas.

With files from Jeremy Thompson