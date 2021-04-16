Advertisement
Shared-use paths return to Edmonton Friday
Published Friday, April 16, 2021 12:43PM MDT
Shared-use path along the Victoria Promenade. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Temporary lanes that make it easier to keep a physical distance are back in Edmonton.
A shared-use path — where people typically walk, run or bike — opened along the Victoria Promenade on Friday.
The city will start with 10 kilometres of paths this year.
In the spring of 2020, the City of Edmonton spent $120,000 to open 28 kilometres of temporary shared-use paths, mainly in the downtown and Old Strathcona areas.
With files from Jeremy Thompson