EDMONTON -- One man is dead after a shooting at a bar in Lloydminster.

Police released the scene Saturday afternoon after being called to the bar on 50th Avenue and 49th Street at approximately 7 p.m. Friday night.

A man was taken to hospital with injuries and later died.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Office of the Chief Coroner in Saskatoon for Feb. 24.

Police do not believe the shooting was random. Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 780-874-5001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.