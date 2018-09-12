

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





One man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in southwest Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Southwest Division officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7 a.m. in the area of Osland Drive and Ogilvie Boulevard.

One man was taken to the hospital. Police believe him to be in his 50s or 60s.

Police said they do not believe this was a random occurrence.

There are no suspects in custody. Southwest Division members are investigating.