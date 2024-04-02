Shotgun-wielding man still at large after robbery at Edmonton business last month

Police are looking for a man who used a shotgun to rob an Edmonton business last month.

The man went into what police have described as a retail smoke shop at 150 Street and 87 Avenue at 7:50 p.m. on March 22 carrying the gun.

He pointed the gun at the cashier and demanded cash, police said.

He took money from the till, left the store, and drove off in a newer white Ram 1500 truck.

The man is described as about 6' tall with brown hair and a heavy build with a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue pants, black high-top shoes with white soles, and had a green bandanna covering his face.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.