Signing Bethel-Thompson move to strengthen Elks QB situation now, long-term: GM
It's a move for now and for the future, say the Edmonton Elks.
Chris Jones, the Canadian Football League team's general manager and head coach, said Monday signing McLeod Bethel-Thompson to be their starting quarterback — coming off a season when Tre Ford took the reins and showed promise in leading them to their four victories in 2023 — is a move to strengthen the position for 2024 and beyond.
"Tre Ford is in our plans," Jones said during a conference call with media. "McLeod's our guy, and we're going to develop the heck out of Tre the next years."
News of the Elks signing Bethel-Thompson was first announced on social media by TSN insider Farhan Lalji on Friday and confirmed by the team on Sunday.
Ford, drafted by the Elks in 2022, climbed the Elks ranks this past season, rising from third-string status — in some early season games, he didn't even dress for action — to No. 1 by Week 10.
The 25-year-old then led Edmonton, who finished last in the CFL's West Division with a 4-14 record for a second straight season, to wins in four of their next five games, giving Elks fans at least two things they haven't experienced since the 2010s: a home-stadium victory and playoff hopes, albeit slim.
Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford gains yardage on the ground during CFL against the host Hamilton Tiger Cats on Aug. 17, 2023. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press)Ford finished 2023 with a 4-6 record as starter, completing 63.7 per cent of his passes for 2,069 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with six interceptions. He also collected 622 yards rushing, averaging 9.4 yards per carry, scoring three TDs on the ground.
Bethel-Thompson is coming back to the CFL after a season with the now-defunct New Orleans Breakers of the USFL. The 35-year-old is the former starting QB of the Toronto Argonauts, with whom he spent five seasons before departing for New Orleans. The San Francisco native has won the Grey Cup twice: in 2022 and in 2017, when he served as backup to former Edmonton star Ricky Ray.
Prior to coming north of the border — he spent a month of the 2016 CFL season on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' practice roster — Bethel-Thompson spent six years on the active and practice rosters on five different National Football League teams, never seeing game action
In 74 CFL games played, Bethel-Thompson has thrown for 13,261 yards, 70 TDs and 49 interceptions.
Bethel-Thompson said he was sold on joining the Elks over other unnamed suitors because of the roster, including what he called a "talented receiving corps" led by Geno Lewis, and working relationships he's had with members of the current Elks coaching staff, particularly offensive coordinator Jarious Jackson.
Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (4) is brought down by Montreal Alouettes' Ryan Brown during first half CFL football action in Montreal on Friday, October 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes"He was a huge catalyst, probably the catalyst to kind of initiate this whole process because of our time in Toronto together," Bethel-Thompson said of Jackson.
"We've been really close and worked well with each other, and iron sharpens iron. We know that we can depend on each other, we can lean on each other, but we also can challenge each other, too ... Jarious knows he can coach me (very) hard, and he expects an elite-level player and I'm going to give him that on a down-in, down-out basis."
Bethel-Thompson said he spoke with Ford on Monday morning and expressed his desire to work with him to further develop his game.
Jones made mention of Ford's relative inexperience — "How many CIS games did he even play?" he said of the Niagara Falls, Ont., native's university career with Waterloo, with whom he starred as the starting QB in 2018, 2019 and 2021. "COVID was sandwiched in there in his career there. He's only had I would think 30 or less opportunities to start games in the CIS, so he's only going to get better" — when talking about the decision to sign Bethel-Thompson, who says he wants to "cultivate" a relationship with Ford "very purposely."
"You see the magic, you see what he can do off-script," Bethel-Thompson said.
"It's about me helping him build a script on a play-to-play basis so he has something to fall back to, and a process to go through what to play in, play out bases. And then when things do break down, he can do his magic and do the off-script stuff at a high level."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Explosion in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, causes huge plume of smoke and scatters debris
A large explosion has been reported in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the city's Fire Department on Monday afternoon.
Wind chill of -50, 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
Journalists being killed at a 'horrific' rate in Israel-Hamas war, experts say
Journalists have died at a rate of about one per day since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7, and experts say their deaths are part of a global pattern that sees journalists killed for the same reasons their work is so important.
United finds multiple panels with problems on Boeing 737 MAX planes
United Airlines has found loose bolts on multiple 737 MAX 9 aircraft, it said Monday, referring to the Boeing model that has been grounded after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines-operated plane in mid-flight over the weekend.
Toronto police chief apologizes after video of cops carrying coffee at protest sparks outrage
Toronto’s police chief is apologizing after officers were filmed bringing coffee and donuts to protesters at a pro-Palestinian demonstration over the weekend.
Moon landing attempt by U.S. company appears doomed after 'critical' fuel leak
The first U.S. moon landing attempt in more than 50 years appeared to be doomed after a private company's spacecraft developed a "critical" fuel leak just hours after Monday's launch.
A chaotic Golden Globes night had a bit of everything: The silly, the serious, and Taylor Swift, too
The 81st Golden Globes had a bit of everything else: Some silliness, some seriousness, a bit of history, a few good jokes and many bad ones, loads of stars — and one Taylor Swift, who didn’t ascend the podium but still made her presence known as perhaps only Swift can.
More workplaces in Canada are going back to the office full time. Here's what this means for you
Around a quarter of the workforce in Canada was working exclusively from home two years ago. But now, with more and more employers returning to in-person work, what does this mean for Canadians who embraced remote work?
Curbside pickup or goats: What you can do with your used Christmas tree this year
Those who used an artificial Christmas tree may be able to just pack it back up in the closet, but for those with natural Christmas trees, there are several different options for safely throwing out, recycling or reusing them.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary's most vulnerable brace for colder temperatures
Intensely cold weather is on the way and it's Calgary most vulnerable who will see the greatest impact.
-
Several injured during incident at Calgary Sikh temple
Multiple people were hurt during what Calgary police are calling a disturbance at the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday night.
-
Calgary foster homes desperately sought for puppies, dogs ahead of cold spell
A Calgary animal rescue organization says it is in desperate need of foster homes for dozens of dogs and puppies amid the cold weather expected later this week.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stopped collecting carbon tax on heating bills, but may still pay Ottawa anyway
The Government of Saskatchewan will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to remit the carbon tax collected on natural gas for the month of January.
-
Sask. has highest job vacancy rate in Canada: report
Saskatchewan has the highest job vacancy rate in Canada, according to a recent report from TD Economics.
-
Saskatoon Transit outlines strategy to tackle bus overcrowding
The city’s transit department says it has a plan in place to deal with overcrowding on high-traffic routes.
Regina
-
With onset of extreme cold, City of Regina opening warming space 'as soon as possible'
The City of Regina says it is bringing back a warming bus for residents to use “as soon as possible” before the eventual opening of a permanent warming shelter for those in need.
-
Five arrested at Yorkton home after RCMP warned of increased police presence
Five people have been arrested at a home in Yorkton after RCMP advised the public of an increased police presence in the immediate area Monday morning.
-
Corey Mace attends first league meetings as Riders' head coach
General managers and head coaches from the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) nine teams have gathered in Nashville, Tenn. for the league’s annual winter meetings.
Atlantic
-
Wednesday storm to bring snow, rain, and strong winds to the Maritimes
Parts of Nova Scotia picked up to 20 cm of snow on Sunday and more is on the way to the region on Wednesday along with rain and high winds.
-
Horizon says 35 per cent of N.B. hospital beds are occupied by ALC patients, up almost 10 per cent
Horizon Health says 35 per cent of New Brunswick hospital beds are occupied by ALC patients.
-
3 additional youths charged with assault in Bedford junior high incident
Three additional youths are facing assault charges in connection to a disturbance at a junior high school in Bedford, N.S., last year.
Toronto
-
Here's what you need to know ahead of Ontario 's Tuesday winter storm
Special weather statements have been issued in Toronto and much of southern Ontario calling for blowing snow and rain on Tuesday.
-
Ontario man temporarily tricks wife into thinking they won $1,000 instead of $81,000
An Ontario man who won the lottery decided to prank his wife by making her think they had won $1,000 –when in reality they had won nearly 80 times that much.
-
Toronto police say suspect recently identified in 41-year-old cold case died just months ago
Toronto Police say they have identified a suspect who has since died in connection with a cold case that's over four decades old.
Montreal
-
Lots of uncertainty as 'major storm' set to sweep through Quebec
A major storm is expected to sweep through southern Quebec late in the day Tuesday, bringing with it dangerous driving conditions.
-
Post-strike catch-up for schools: Union president says Quebec doesn't need to cut spring break, extend semester
With the post-strike catch-up plan to be unveiled on Tuesday, CSQ president Éric Gingras believes it's possible to 'make adjustments' without cutting spring break or extending classes into June.
-
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING 'Major' winter storm on its way for Ottawa with 10-20 cm expected Tuesday
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Monday afternoon, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets starting Tuesday.
-
OCDSB Trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth files appeal to board sanctions against her
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth is appealing a December decision from the board to bar her from some meetings for three months after it found her in violation of the OCDSB's code of conduct.
-
Orleans restaurateur on the hook for thousands in repairs after break-in
An Orléans restaurateur says he is facing a costly bill to replace a door that was damaged by a thief breaking in overnight.
Kitchener
-
Special weather statement issued ahead of winter storm
Waterloo Region and Wellington County are under a special weather statement ahead of what Environment Canada says is a “major winter storm” expected to hit a large swath of Ontario Tuesday.
-
Senior hit crossing the road in Kitchener
A 65-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Highland Road West in Kitchener Sunday, according to police.
-
Man arrested for a third time for assaults at Guelph restaurant
A Brampton man has been arrested -- not once, not twice, but three times -- for assaulting employees at a Guelph restaurant.
Northern Ontario
-
Wind chill of -50, 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
-
Northern Ont. squatter moved in, changed locks
When the resident of an apartment in Blind River returned home Jan. 5 after a holiday trip, they not only noticed some missing items, but they saw several new items that didn’t belong to them.
-
Sudbury man charged with hitting North Bay pedestrian in crosswalk
A young person received minor injuries when he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in North Bay last week.
Winnipeg
-
'We are going to do the safest thing': Manitoba premier eyes three options for intersection where crash claimed 17 lives
The Manitoba government is taking a look at several options to improve safety at the intersection along the Trans-Canada Highway where a crash last summer left 17 people dead.
-
'Indescribable grief': Parents of man fatally shot by police release statement
The parents of a man fatally shot by police on New Year’s Eve are calling for change in how law enforcement responds to incidents involving mental health crises.
-
Man pleads guilty for role in Canada Day stabbing
A second man has pleaded guilty for his role in a stabbing on Canada Day that sent a Ukrainian newcomer to hospital.
Vancouver
-
Dog may have been thrown to its death from Vancouver hotel, police say
Police say a dog that fell to its death in downtown Vancouver may have been deliberately thrown from a window.
-
1 man dead after Maple Ridge crash, RCMP confirm
Speed is believed to have been a factor in a fatal, head-on crash in Maple Ridge on Friday evening, according to authorities.
-
Police confirm 21-year-old man killed in Coquitlam shooting
Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., as a 21-year-old resident of the city.
Vancouver Island
-
Winter storm coming to coastal B.C., Environment Canada warns
Environment Canada has issued heavy snowfall warnings for a number of key highways in British Columbia with accumulation of up to 50 centimetres possible in some inland stretches.
-
2-year-old son of B.C.'s David Foster wows with drumming talents in viral video
The two-year-old son of famed Canadian producer David Foster and singer Katharine McPhee is lighting up the internet with his musical talents.
-
Police confirm 21-year-old man killed in Coquitlam shooting
Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., as a 21-year-old resident of the city.