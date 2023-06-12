Sinkhole near Edmonton Cemetery gobbles up car

A Chevy Spark was nearly swallowed up by a sinkhole in downtown Edmonton on Sunday.

The ground gave out in an alley south of 108 Avenue, just north of Edmonton Cemetery, around 7 p.m.

The car's driver was not hurt, according to police.

Epcor's workers on scene declined to comment except to say the extent of the damage wouldn't be known until the water was removed on Monday.

A tow truck operator removed the vehicle while CTV News Edmonton was on scene.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune